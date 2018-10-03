BSE Odisha changes HSC exam 2019 paper pattern, syllabus

BSE Odisha HSC examination 2019: The candidates who will appear for the HSC examination next year can check the new syllabus, paper pattern through the official website, BSE Odisha HSC examination 2019: The candidates who will appear for the HSC examination next year can check the new syllabus, paper pattern through the official website, bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha HSC examination 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has reformed the paper pattern, syllabus of High School Certificate Examination – 2019. The candidates who will appear for the Class 12 examination next year can check the new syllabus, paper pattern through the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

For the year 2019, the board has replaced three objective sets of question papers with four parallel sets of questions. The minimum qualifying marks of the candidates have been allotted as 15, and a candidate has to obtain this minimum qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately.

BSE Odisha HSC examination 2019: Here is the new paper pattern

The current 3 (three) objective sets of question papers will be replaced by 4 (four) parallel sets of questions.

The subjective part will remain unchanged.

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 15 qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately for consideration of his eligibility to pass the examination in each subject.

The current distribution of marks will be changed from 10 & 5 marks to 7 & 8 marks in both Social Science and General Science papers.

The OMR will be completely abolished in the High School Certificate Examination – 2020.

The alternative pattern of OMR (objective) part for High School Certificate Examination – 2020 will be communicated very soon.

Last year, over 6 lakh candidates had appeared for the matric, HSC examinations which were conducted from the month of February.

