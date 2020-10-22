BSE Odisha HSC 10th supplementary result declared, here’s how to check

The HSC class 10 supplementary exam result is available at bseodisha.ac.in. Representational image/ Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

BSE Odisha HSC 10th supplementary result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the result of HSC class 10 supplementary exam. The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results at the website- bseodisha.ac.in. The result of open school certificate exam is also available at the official website.

Earlier, the board declared the class 10 result on July 29. The supplementary exams were conducted for the students who could not clear the board examinations.

BSE Odisha Board 10th supplementary result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional result. The final and official mark sheets will be available from respective schools, later.

In the HSC result released, the pass percentage was recorded at 78.76 per cent, a jump by almost six per cent from last year. A total of 1,279 students secured 90-plus marks this year.

