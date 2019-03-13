Toggle Menu
BSE Odisha: Exam panel fails to take decision on examinees whose maths answer sheets went missing

The OMR sheets of about 108 students were found missing and another 500 students' exam was affected as parents forced inside the exam hall to help their wards in three districts. The committee will meet again on these cases.

The answer sheets of 108 students went missing from the examination centre in Malkangiri district last week. (Representational Image)

The examination committee of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Tuesday could not take a ‘final’ decision about the fate of 108 students, whose Mathematics answer sheets went missing during the just-concluded matriculation (class 10) examination in Odisha.

The committee also failed to take a call on another 500 students, whose English paper was cancelled after a large number of students of at least three schools in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Balangir districts were found to have adopted unfair practices during the matriculation examination.

“Although, the members of the examination committee discussed at length about certain other aspects of the Matriculation examination, they could not arrive at a final decision on the fate of the 108 students, whose answer sheets are still untraceable”, BSE secretary Ramshis Hazra said.

The OMR sheets of about 108 students, who had written the matriculation exam from government-run Podia SSD High School in Malkangiri district, were found missing after the invigilators had collected them on the completion of the exam on March 2.

Similarly, discussions on the fate of another 500 students also remained “inconclusive”, Hazra said

The examination committee would meet shortly to take a call on the two cases.

