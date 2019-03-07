BSE Odisha: Exam committee to decide fate of students whose answer sheets went missing

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Wednesday said the fate of the 108 matriculation examinees whose answer sheets went missing would be decided by the examination committee of the board after the completion of the examination on March 8.

The answer sheets of 108 students went missing from the examination centre in Malkangiri district last week.

“The examination committee will take a call on this soon after the ongoing examinations are over on Friday,” said BSE Secretary Ramsis Hazra here.

He said the OMR answer sheets of about 108 students, who were appearing the Mathematics examination at Podia SSD High School in Malkangiri district, were found missing after the invigilators had collected them on the completion of the examination.

Expressing shock and anguish over the incident, the BSE president Jahan Ara Begum had said that the standard protocol of the examination was not adhered to by the Center Superintendent and the invigilators.

While the BSE had hinted about stringent actions against the erring officials, the Malkangiri police have arrested four persons, including center superintendent, in this connection following a written complaint lodged by the concerned Block Education Officer.