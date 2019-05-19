BSE Odisha Class 10th results not tomorrow: ‘Will take steps against officials spreading rumours,’ says board president Jahan Ara Begum

BSE Odisha Class 10th results date and time: The Odisha Class 10 results will not be announced on Monday, May 20, board president Jahan Ara Begum said, adding that the board will take strong steps against the officials involved in circulating fake information about the result. “The board will take strong steps against the officials identified in spreading rumours. The Class 10 results are not coming tomorrow, May 20,” Jahan Ara Begum said.

Earlier, an official from the board told indianexpress.com that the results of Class 10 will be declared on May 20. “The result date has not been decided yet. I am requesting all the students to be patient, the board is likely to announce the results on the third week of May,” she said.

The president added that no board official is authorised to communicate with the media. “No official is allowed to talk with media personally, the official communication will be made from the board office.”

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019. Once declared, the results will be available on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space> OR10<space> Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space> OR12<space> ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for Odisha SSC exam was 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

About BSE Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.