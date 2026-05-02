BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: When and where to check matric exam marks

BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result 2026 Direct Link at bseodisha.ac.in Online: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) is set to declare its class 10 results today at 4 pm. The results will be available at bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in. As per a press statement, Odisha Class 10 results will be formally announced first, following which students will be able to access their marks online.

Students can also check their Odisha Matric exam result through SMS too. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while accessing the results. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.

Similarly, the board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026 simultaneously.

The marksheets will be available online immediately in Odia and English. Students will receive their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools at a later stage.

BSE Odisha class 10 results 2026: When and where to check

According to the official notification, the BSE Odisha Matric exam results will be declared at 4 pm, and the online result links will be activated from 6 pm onwards.

To check their results, students have to log in to either of the websites mentioned earlier. Then click on results on the homepage and search for class 10 results or its equivalence. Then enter the roll number and other login information as required and click on submit. The results will be available on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. The result will be declared at 4 pm by a press conference. However, the link for checking the results will be activated at 6 pm.

From this year onwards, the board has taken several measures to prevent malpractices during the exam. A three-tier squad system was introduced, along with a special team was also positioned to conduct surprise checks at the exam centres across the state. AI-enabled cameras were used from the control room of BSE’s office in Cuttack to monitor the exam halls. Invigilators and other teachers were not allowed to use their mobile phones. QR codes and watermarks were also added to the question paper as an extra security measure.

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Last year the pass percentage for BSE Odisha class 10 exam was 94.69 per cent. Students who are not able to pass in one or two subjects will be given the opportunity to sit for suplementary exam.