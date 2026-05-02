BSE Odisha Matric Class 10th results 2026: 95.33% students pass

BSE Odisha 2026 class 10 result released: The Minister of School & Mass Education, Nityananda Gond, has declared the BSE Odisha result for the class 10 examination, and this year, 95.33 per cent of students have passed the exam. The Odisha HSC results link will be available online from 6 pm on the websites http://www.bseodisha.ac.in and http://www.bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be available at Digilocker. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.
Read |BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
A total of 2,456 students have bagged an A1 grade, while 1,93,813 have received a C grade.
Students without internet access can check their results via SMS by typing OR10<RollNo> and sending it to 5676750. Heads of institutions will be able to download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the same websites starting 7 pm onwards, which will facilitate the process of filling out forms for the Supplementary HSC Examination 2026, as per a press note.
Read More | BSE Odisha Matric 10th Result 2026: How to check?
This year, over 5.6 lakh students appeared for the matriculation examination conducted by BSE, Odisha, across 3,082 centres between February 19 and March 2.
Last year, the overall pass percentage of the AHSC exam was 94.69 per cent. In 2024, the board achieved a pass percentage of 96.07 per cent in the examination.
Also read | BSE Odisha Results 2026: Official websites list
To prevent malpractices, this year the board had introduced a three-tier squad system, and a special vigilance team was positioned to make surprise visits to exam centres. The exam hall was monitored centrally using AI-enabled CCTV cameras from the control room of BSE’s office in Cuttack. As an additional security measure, QR codes and watermarks were also introduced in the question paper this year.
Students who could not pass in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for a supplementary exam. This helps the student to save their academic year. Last year, the supplementary exam was held between July 1 and July 10, and the result was announced on August 16 by the BSE Odisha board.