BSE Odisha Matric Class 10th results 2026: 95.33% students pass

A total of 2,456 students have bagged an A1 grade, while 1,93,813 have received a C grade.

BSE Odisha 2026 class 10 result released: The Minister of School & Mass Education, Nityananda Gond, has declared the BSE Odisha result for the class 10 examination, and this year, 95.33 per cent of students have passed the exam. The Odisha HSC results link will be available online from 6 pm on the websites http://www.bseodisha.ac.in and http://www.bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be available at Digilocker. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.

Read |BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

A total of 2,456 students have bagged an A1 grade, while 1,93,813 have received a C grade.