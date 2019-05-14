BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2019 date and time: Results to be declared on May 20

BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the results of Class 10 examinations on Monday, May 20, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Odisha board secretary Jahan Ara Begum said, “Though earlier it was decided to declare the results of class 10 examination by May 14, but due to cyclone Fani, there was a delay in the declaration of results. The results of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared on May 20, 2019.”

Advertising

The board will declare the results through a press conference from the board office at Cuttack at 9:30 am. “The results will be available at the websites — bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 10 am,” the secretary mentioned.

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Advertising

Last year, the pass percentage for Odisha SSC exam was 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.

VIDEO | Meet toppers of CBSE Class 10 examination

The district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

About BSE Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.