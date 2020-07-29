BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020: How to check marks

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the state class 10 results on July 29. Once declared, the students can check their scorecard at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha board class 10 exams were held in February and March and unlike other exams, BSE class 10 exams were not disrupted due to Covid-19. The results for the same were expected to release by May first week, however, it saw a delay due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As per reports, the evaluation of the answer sheets was conducted in over 60 evaluation centres across the state, where over 2,000 senior teachers were in-charge.

LIVE UPDATES | BSE Odisha 10th result today

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit the website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link – Odisha HSC Result 2020 / Matric Results

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details asked for

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for further reference

Nearly six lakh students appeared in the exams this year, and due to the high influx, a candidate might face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the website mentioned above.

In that case, a candidate can get him/her registered here at indianexpress.com and the results will be communicated to them on their mobile phone via SMS and email id. In order to complete the registration, a candidate would be required to fill the box below.

Over 5,61,079 students had appeared for the state class 10 exams in 2019 and out of which 3,97,125 students had passed. The overall pass percentage was 70.78, a decline of nearly 6 per cent as compared to 2018. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed.

