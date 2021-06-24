BSE Odisha Class 10th HSC result 2021 date and time

BSE Odisha Class 10th HSC result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the class 10 result tomorrow i.e June 25 at around 4 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in after 6 pm on June 25. Registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site for getting regular updates regarding the results.

The results of the annual HSC, state open school certificate and Madhyama examination 2021 will be placed before the examination committee of the board on June 25, 2021, at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee. BSE Odisha the result of all the above three examinations will be published from the head office at 4 pm.

Candidates will be able to check the result from 6 pm onwards. In case students are not able to check result due to internet connectivity or due to no availability of the internet, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was recorded at 70.78 per cent. In 2020,1279 students were awarded an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got an E grade.