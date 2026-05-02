bseodisha.ac.in, BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Board to announce 10th results today evening

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has announced the Class 10 (AHSC) result 2026 date and time, confirming that the results will be declared on May 2 at 4 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The online result links, however, will be activated from 6 pm onwards. Apart from the AHSC results, the board will also publish results for the State Open School Certificate Examination along with the Madhyama Examination 2026.

This year, the Odisha Board Class 10th exams were conducted from February 19 to March 2, 2026. Each exam began from 9 am and ended at 11:30 am. The first exam was of Modern Indian Lnaguage (Odia). Around 5.61 lakh students appeared in the exams at 3,082 centres across the state.

Story continues below this ad According to an official, in order to prevent malpractices, a three-tier squad system was developed, and special vigilance teams were deployed to make surprise visits to exam centres. The examination halls were surveilled centrally using AI-enabled CCTV cameras from the control room set up at BSE’s office in Cuttack. QR codes and watermarks were also introduced in the question papers as an additional security measure. In March, the Odisha Board president informed reporters that the process for evaluation of OMR sheets (objective) has been initiated. The evaluation of answers for subjective questions started from March 19. Around 15,000 teachers had been working together to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres. Live Updates May 2, 2026 10:30 AM IST BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced at 4 PM, scorecards from 6 PM The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the Class 10 HSC result 2026 at 4 PM today. Students will be able to access their individual scorecards online from 6 PM onwards once the official result links are activated. For latest updates on Odisha board Class 10 result, keep checking IE Education portal. (Representative Image/AI) BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live: Earlier, indianexpress.com had reported, citing board officials, that the results were likely in the first week of May, and the confirmed date aligns with that timeline. Officials had indicated that the evaluation process was progressing on schedule.

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