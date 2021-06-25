BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2021: How to check marks

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Result can also be checked via SMS.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the HSC or class 10 results today at around 4 pm. Once declared, the students can check their scorecard at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 6 pm onwards. The candidates can also check their results via SMS.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha cancelled the board examination of class 10 for the academic year 2020-2021 on April 21. The decision was taken in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is for the first time that the results of class 10 are going to be declared without holding the annual examinations.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2021: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2021: How to check through SMS

Step 1: Type OR01 <Roll No>

Step 2: Send SMS to 5676750.

Step 3: Candidates will be available to see their scores on their mobile phones.

The Odisha board results of the annual HSC, state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination 2021 were placed before the examination committee of the board on June 25 at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee. The result of all the above three examinations will be published from the head office at 4 pm.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 78.86 per cent, a significant improvement from the last year which was 72.35 per cent. Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent.