BSE Odisha Class 10th result 2021 declared, 5945 schools score 100%

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Friday declared the class 10 result for regular, state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in or through SMS.

A total of 5,62,010 students have passed the class 10 exams. Of the total 5,62,010 students who passed the exams 2,80,351 are boys and 2,81,658 are girls. The pass percentage this year is 97.89 per cent which is nearly 20 per cent higher than the 78.76 pass percentage recorded last year. A total of 5,945 schools have scored 100 per cent whereas no school reported zero results.

A total of 2,656 students scored grade A1, whereas 22,131 students were awarded grade A2. The pass percentage of ex-regular students was recorded at 88.33 per cent while the results of correspondence course regular students were not declared as they have to appear in the offline exams as and when the situation is conducive.

“Students who are not satisfied with the results can appear for a physical examination which will be held after the COVID situation normalises,” said Dr Ramashis Hazra, President, BSE. The forms for physical examination will be available on the BSE website from July 5.

In the Madhyama exam results declared, 4,622 out of the total 4,713 candidates have been declared pass by BSE, and 98.07 pass percentage is recorded for this year. In the result declared, no student scored grade A1 and 41 students secured grade A2.

The Odisha board results of the annual HSC, state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination 2021 were placed before the examination committee of the board on June 25 at 1 pm. After being approved by the examination committee, the result was declared by BSE. The result of all the above three examinations can be accessed from the official website or through SMS from 6 pm onwards.