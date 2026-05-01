BSE Odisha Class 10th Results 2026: How to check at digilocker.gov.in?

Odisha Class 10 results will be declared today at 4 pm (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/representative)

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) is set to announce its class 10 results on May 2 at 4 pm. However, students can access the website from 6 pm onwards, when the BSE Odisha official will make the link active. The class 10 results will be available at bseodisha.nic.in. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.

The board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026 simultaneously.

Students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the BSE Odisha class 10 exams. Those who will get below 33 percent in any subject will be considered as failed in the examination.