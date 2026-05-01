BSE Odisha Class 10th Results 2026: How to check at digilocker.gov.in?

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BSE Odisha class 10 result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) is set to announce its class 10 results on May 2 at 4 pm. However, students can access the website from 6 pm onwards, when the BSE Odisha official will make the link active. The class 10 results will be available at bseodisha.nic.in. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.
The board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026 simultaneously.
Students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the BSE Odisha class 10 exams. Those who will get below 33 percent in any subject will be considered as failed in the examination.
The marksheet which is available online is a provisional result for the BSE Odisha 2026 class 10 exam. Students can collect their original results from their respective schools.
For the convenience of students, we have created a list websites to check while checking the results of class 10 exam.
— bseodisha.nic.in
— bseodisha.ac.in
— digilocker.gov.in
Follow the given steps to download the BSE Odisha results from the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official websites of the board.
Step 2: Click on results.
Step 3: A new tab will open.
Step 4: Enter the login credentials as required in the given field.
Step 5: Click on the “go” button to check the result for class 10 examination.
Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.
This year, the BSE Odisha exam was held between February 19 to March 2, 2026 in a written format. Last year, the exam was conducted between February 20 to March 4. The overall passs percentage was 94.69 per cent. Around 5,12,348 students took part in the exam, out of which 5,04,002 students have passed the exam. Also 3,272 schools had 100 per cent pass percentage.
In 2024, the results were announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage was 96.07 per cent. The best performing district was Cuttack with 97.58 per cent. A total of 5,41,061 students appeard for the exam, out of which 5,30,153 students passed the exam. The pass percentage between boys and girls were 93 per cent and 96.73 per cent.