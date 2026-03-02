BSE Odisha Class 10th exam results 2026 likely to be out by May second week: Officials

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is likely to announce the class 10 examination results by the second week of May, an official informed PTI. The matric exams were started on February 19, and have ended on Monday. For more updates on Odisha exam and results, the students can check IE Education.
“The examination was conducted smoothly without the occurrence of any incident such as question paper leak or malpractices at the centres,” BSE president Srikant Tarai said. He further added that only some minor incidents were reported and were rectified immediately, he said.
Over 5.61 lakh students appeared for their BSE Odisha Class 10 board examination at 3,082 centres across the state. The Board president told the reporters that the process for evaluation of OMR sheets (objective) has been initiated, while the evaluation of answers of subjective questions will start from March 19. Around 15,000 teachers will be engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres, he added.
Last year, the matric exam results were announced on May 2. A total of 5,04,002 students appeared for the exams. Among them, one student’s result was withheld, while 170 students were booked under the malpractice category. As many as 4,85,240 students passed their Odisha Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.69%.
A total of 3,272 schools have achieved 100% results this year, meaning that every student from these institutions has successfully passed the Class 10 examination.
As many as 2,644 schools obtained 100 per cent results last year in the Odisha board BSE Class 10th result.