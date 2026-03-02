BSE Odisha Class 10th exam results 2026 likely to be out by May second week: Officials

Around 15,000 teachers will be engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres. (Express photo/ representational)

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is likely to announce the class 10 examination results by the second week of May, an official informed PTI. The matric exams were started on February 19, and have ended on Monday. For more updates on Odisha exam and results, the students can check IE Education.

“The examination was conducted smoothly without the occurrence of any incident such as question paper leak or malpractices at the centres,” BSE president Srikant Tarai said. He further added that only some minor incidents were reported and were rectified immediately, he said.

Over 5.61 lakh students appeared for their BSE Odisha Class 10 board examination at 3,082 centres across the state. The Board president told the reporters that the process for evaluation of OMR sheets (objective) has been initiated, while the evaluation of answers of subjective questions will start from March 19. Around 15,000 teachers will be engaged to evaluate the answer sheets at 51 centres, he added.