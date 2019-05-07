BSE Odisha class 10th, 12th result 2019 delayed due to cyclone Fani: Check date and time

BSE Odisha class 10th, 12th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha was to declare the result of class 10 and class 12 board exams by end of April but the process got delayed and the same is now expected to release by May second week. Talking to indianexpress.com official from the board said, “the results process got delayed due to cyclone Fani. Now we are coming back on track and the results will be declared by May 15, 2019.”

It will release the result for class 10 and class 12 board exam soon at its official website, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The exams began from February 23 and concluded on March 8, 2019 for class 10 and for class 12 exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20, 2019.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Last yaer, the pass percentage for Odisha Class 10 was 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage this year was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero result.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.