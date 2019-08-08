BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary results declared, how to check

BSE Odisha Class 10 supplementary results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the result of Class 10 supplementary examinations. The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results at the websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the board declared the plus 2 supplementary exam results on August 6, 2019.

The supplementary exams were conducted in July for the students who could not clear the board examinations, the results of which was declared on May 21, 2019.

In the madhyama stream, 84.62 per cent students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for Odisha Board regular schools is 70.78 per cent. A total of 1,181 students secured A1 and 9,938 students secured A2 grade.

BSE Odisha Board 10th supplementary results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional result. The final and official mark sheets will be available from respective schools, later.