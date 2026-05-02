BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 (Out): List of official websites to check AHSC Madhyama results

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Official Websites: The BSE Odisha class 10 results have been declared. Students can check their results at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Nearly 5.6 lakh Matric students can check their results today. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.

Read |BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Homepage of the BSE Odisha website (screengrab from bseodisha.ac.in) Homepage of the BSE Odisha website (screengrab from bseodisha.ac.in)

To check the result of the class 10 examination, go to either of the websites mentioned above. After that, click on results, then click search for class 10 results. Then enter the roll number and other login credentials as required. Once given, the result will appear on screen. Download and save it for future reference. Though the HSC results will be announced at 4 pm, students can check the results from 6 pm.