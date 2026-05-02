BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 (Out): List of official websites to check AHSC Madhyama results

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Official Websites: The BSE Odisha class 10 results have been declared. Students can check their results at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Nearly 5.6 lakh Matric students can check their results today. For more information on Class 11 admission, compartment exams, the students can check education.indianexpress.com.
Read |BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
To check the result of the class 10 examination, go to either of the websites mentioned above. After that, click on results, then click search for class 10 results. Then enter the roll number and other login credentials as required. Once given, the result will appear on screen. Download and save it for future reference. Though the HSC results will be announced at 4 pm, students can check the results from 6 pm.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: Know the Date, Time, Direct Link
The class 10 examination started on February 19 with First Language and ended on March 2, 2026, with Mathematics.
This year, to prevent malpractice, the board introduced a three-tier squad system, and a special team was positioned for surprise visits at exam centres. All the exam centres across the state were centrally monitored using AI-enabled CCTV cameras from the control room of BSE’s office in Cuttack. Along with these, QR codes and watermarks were also introduced in the question paper from this year as an additional measure.
Also read | BSE Odisha Results 2026: Official websites list
To pass the BSE Odisha class 10 examination, a minimum of 33 per cent is required in each subject. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also required. Those who have failed in the examination will get the chance to sit for the supplementary exam. This will help the students save a year in their academic careers.
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-checking. The application form for re-checking will be available within a few days after the results are published. The application form will be available at the official website of the board itself. Candidates have to pay a minimal amount of fees for re-checking of their answer copy.