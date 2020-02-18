BSE Odisha Class 10th exam begins tomorrow, follow these tips before you appear for test

BSE Odisha Class 10 exams will commence from February 19, 2020 BSE Odisha Class 10 exams will commence from February 19, 2020

BSE Odisha Class 10 exams 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct the annual High School Certificate (HSC) or class 10 examinations from Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Nearly six lakh students will appear for the matriculation examinations, which includes various streams — regular, ex-regular, correspondence, state open school certificate and Madhyamik (Sanskrit) examinations.

The papers will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm on all the days, except for mathematics. An additional 15 minutes will be allotted to answer the maths paper.

Check these revision strategies

Revise important topics and concepts

Ensure that you devote ample time in revising important topics and concepts. Write them in a separate sheet and keep reading them whenever you get time. This will help you retain information better and boost your confidence.

Avoid guesswork

Do not attempt questions you aren’t sure about. This will waste your crucial time. Be smart, leave it and move on to the next. The target of a candidate is to score more, providing answers in a sensible and logical manner.

Things to keep in mind

Start answering the questions from your strong area. Read the paper carefully and attempt it keeping your weak and strong areas in mind and tackle all sections accordingly.

Tips and tricks before appearing for the exam

Hall ticket: The candidates should not forget to take hall tickets inside the examination centre. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Avoid late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Organise your bag: Students need to pack their bags a day in advance. Ensure you have kept your stationery, ID card and other essentials.

Be positive: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

