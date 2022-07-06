scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Soon: How to check marks online at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: The students can check their scorecard at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check their results via SMS. As per the School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the High School exam result will be uploaded on the website within one hour of the publication of the results.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 6, 2022 12:59:37 pm
bse odisha 10th result, 10th result time, bse odisha high school result, bseodisha.ac.in, bseodish 20th result websiteBSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Students can check their respective result at the official website. (Representative image)

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the results for class 10 board examination 2022 on July 6 at 1 pm. The students can check their respective results at the official website bseodisha.ac.inThe candidates can also check their results via SMS. As per the School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the High School exam result will be uploaded on the website within one hour of the publication of the results.

Read |Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

The BSE Odisha class 10 board examinations were conducted between April 29 to May 6, 2022 between 8 am to 11 am. The board had modified the matric exam pattern this year. The exams were conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. 

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘BSE Class 10 result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number and roll number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Class 10 students can also check their results through SMS. To check the result via SMS students need to follow the given format:

Step 1: Type OR10<roll number>

Step 2: Send SMS to 5676750. 

Step 3: The Odisha board Class 10 results will be available on the same mobile number.

Download and take a printout of the result for further need. 

Also read |BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: When and where to check marks

In 2021, a total number of 2,80,352 boys and 2,81,658 girls were successfully passed. The overall passing percentage was 97.89 per cent. The board had cancelled madhyamik exams in the state due to a surge in Covid cases and students were evaluated based on alternate assessment criteria. 

