BSE Odisha Class 10 board result 2022: Date, time and websites announced

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the results for class 10 board examination on July 6 at 1 pm. All those students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

The class 10 board exams were conducted from April 29 to May 6, 2022. The examination began at 8 am and continued till 11 am. This year, the board examination was successfully conducted in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the guidelines provided by the Government of India.

BSE Odisha Class 10 board result 2022: Result websites

Once declared, the Odisha Madhyamik students will be able to check their score cards online at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The online marksheets will act as provisional result certificate which can be used to seek admission to class 11. The original marksheet will be released by the board later which the students can collect from their respective schools.

Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, and students were marked on the basis of the assignments and previous years performances.

In 2021, a total number of 5,74,125 students registered to appear in the board examination out of which 2,81,658 were girls and 2,80,352 were boys. A total number of 5,62,010 students were declared passed and promoted. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 97.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, in 2021 over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was recorded at 70.78 per cent. In 2020,1279 students were awarded an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got an E grade.