BSE Odisha Class 10 board exam pattern released; exams from April 29

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the pattern of holding the matric (class 10) examination in Odisha next month. The exam will begin at 8 am and the second sitting will be from 11 am. The exam will be conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language, a BSE official said at a press conference in Cuttack.

The students can give the exam, which will begin from April 29, at their own centres, the official said.

The students will be examined in three ways through summative assessment and internal assessment. The method where students scored the highest marks will be counted, he said.

Eighty marks will have 50 multiple choice questions in the OMR sheet, while the remaining will be subjective, according to the official.

The state government had announced last Friday to conduct the annual matriculation examination from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode.