BSE Odisha Class 10, 12 admit card out: Here’s how to download

BSE Odisha admit card: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released the admit card for the board exams 2020 for class 10 and 12. The hall ticket for students appearing for regular as well as open mode are released. Candidates can download the same from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

The exams are expected to begin from February 19. Last year, 70.78 per cent students clear the class 10 exams while 72 per cent cleared the class 12 exam in science, 70,26 per cent in commerce and 65.89 per cent passed in arts stream.

BSE Odisha admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link of annual admit card

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Download the admit card in the dashboard, take print out

Under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the Odisha government will award Rs 5,000 each to the top 100 students. Last year, several cases of misconduct were reported during BSE Odisha class 12 exams, a question paper was found on social media in several districts. Further, hundreds of parents forced themselves inside the exam hall to help their wards.

