BSE Odisha Board 10th result declared, pass percentage up by 8 percent

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the class 10 and state open school results on Wednesday, July 29. Over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, out of which 4.21 lakh have passed taking the overall pass percentage to 78.76. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 70.78.

The high school results are available at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

As many as 1279 students were awarded A1 grade while 8458 got A2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got E grade this year.

Similarly in open school certificate examination, 9126 of which 3653 have passed taking the pass percentage at 40.18. In Madhyama exam, 4255 candidates appeared of which 4135 have passed. The pass percentage is registered at 98.18.

Among the districts, Bargarh recorded the highest passing percentage — 89.37. Khurda district emerged second with 87.28 passing per cent, followed by Puri with 86.82 per cent.

