BSE Odisha Board 10th results 2019 to be announced tomorrow

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the results of class 10 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be announced tomorrow through a press conference at 11 am. The Class 10 results will be available at the websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.”

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019. Once declared, the results will be available on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

How to check results online

Students can check their results on the websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The board exams began from February 23 and concluded on March 8, 2019 for class 10 and for class 12 exams were conducted from March 7 to March 20, 2019.

How to check results via SMS

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for Odisha Class 10 was 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage this year was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.

The pass percentage in 2018 declined from that in the previous years. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 85.28% and in 2016, the pass percentage was 88%.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

About BSE Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.