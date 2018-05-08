BSE Odisha 10th supplementary exams 2018 dates announced

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The Board has declared the result for Class 10 matric examination. BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The Board has declared the result for Class 10 matric examination.

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: Monday announced the results of Class 10 or annual High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE). The overall pass percentage stands at 76.23 pass percentage. Those candidates who wish to apply for revaluation can do so by visiting the official website – bseodisha.ac.in. Class 10 result was announced by the BSE President Dr Jahanara Begum. BSE Odisha will conduct the supplementary examination from June 22 and application forms will be out on May 25. The last date to submit fully-filled forms is by May 31.

Read | BSE Odisha HSC 10th supplementary results 2018 : Result declared

Those students who wants to apply for revaluation in both objective and subjective papers, can do so till May 10 through online mode. Candidates have to visit the official website and pay fees online. Similarly, Madhyama students can apply for a recheck or additional checking of their answer sheets from May 10 till May 25.

This year, a total of 36 schools have registered zero results. Reports suggest the Odisha Board has sent a show-cause notice to the principals of the respective schools. For open school candidates, the pass percentage this year is 41.93. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd