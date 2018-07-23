BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018 declared: How to check at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The Board has declared the result for Class 10 matric examination. BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2018: The Board has declared the result for Class 10 matric examination.

BSE Odisha 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the results of Class 10 supplementary examinations today, July 23, 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the HSC exam can check their result at bseodisha.ac.in. The exams were held from June 22.

On May 7, the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra had declared the results from the board office. Around 5.90 lakh students had appeared for the annual board examination this year that was conducted at around 2,818 centres.

The pass percentage for Odisha Class 10 is 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage this year is 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd