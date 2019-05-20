BSE Odisha 10th result this week: Know when and where to check

BSE Odisha class 10th result 2019: The result of class 10 board exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will not be declared May 20 (Monday), 2019. Earlier, there were reports that the Odisha Board 10th result 2019 will be announced today but talking to the indianexpress.com, BSE Odisha president Jahan Ara has confirmed a new date.

According to Ara, the result will be released in the third week of May and the board is yet to take a final call on the declaration date. It could be anytime between May 21-26, 2019. Once declared, the results will be available on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can also opt or SMS alert of the result as and when declared. To do so, they need to type RESULT<space>OR10<space>roll number and send it to 56263. The Odisha Board class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Ara also said, “The board will take strong steps against the officials identified in spreading rumours. The class 10 results are not coming on May 20, 2019.”

Last year, Around 5.90 lakh students had appeared for the board exam conducted at around 2,818 centres. This year too, over 5 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

The pass percentage for Odisha class 10 was recorded at 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage last year Was 41.93 per cent. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result