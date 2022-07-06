BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in (File)

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the results for the class 10 board examination 2022 today at 1 pm. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results at the official website — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The HSC exam result will be uploaded to the websites within an hour of the result declaration.

BSE Odisha class 10 board examinations were held from April 29 to May 6, 2022. The examination was conducted from 8 am to 11 am in an offline pen and paper mode. This year, the board revised the class 10 exam pattern. The HSC exams were conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The question paper had 50 multiple choice questions in the OMR sheet, while the remaining had to be answered in subjective form.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: When and where to check

Students can visit the official website to check their respective results, apart from the websites (bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in), they can also check their exam scores through a text message. To check the result via SMS candidates need to follow the given format — Type OR10<roll number> and send it to 5676750. Students will be available to see their scores on the same mobile numbers.

In case students are not able to check the result on the website due to disturbed or no internet connectivity, the result can be checked on a mobile phone. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to you on your mobile number.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Odisha board was 97.89 per cent. A total number of 5,62,010 students were successfully declared passed and were promoted to class 11.