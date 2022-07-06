BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Pass percentage dips, 1070 schools score 100%

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today announced the BSE Odisha class 10 results. A total of 517847 students have passed the exam. This year’s pass percentage is 90.55% which is lower than 2021’s pass percentage (97.89%). The high school exam result is available on the websites — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

This year, 1070 schools have scored 100 per cent while three schools got 0 result — two schools in Malkangiri district and one in Angul. As many as 8,119 students have secured A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade. As many as 76, 139 students passed in C grade (50-60%) while 1,16,262 students passed in D grade (40-50%).

Meanwhile, 8699 class 10 students have failed. These students can apply for rechecking between July 11 and July 25. They can also appear for supplementary exams.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘BSE Class 10 result 2022’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number and roll number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Around 5 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric exams this year, which were held offline from April 29 to May 7. To check Odisha HSC 10th result 2022, students will have to use board exam roll number and date of birth.