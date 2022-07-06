scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Pass percentage dips, 1070 schools score 100%

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Total 8119 students received A1 and 54889 students got A2 while 8,999 students failed to clear the examination this year. The high school exam result is available on the websites -- bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 2:08:27 pm
bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in, indiaresult.comBSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The students of class 10 can check their score at bseodisha.ac.in, bseodisha.nic.in, indiaresult.com. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today announced the BSE Odisha class 10 results. A total of 517847 students have passed the exam. This year’s pass percentage is 90.55% which is lower than 2021’s pass percentage (97.89%). The high school exam result is available on the websites — bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Read |liveOdisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

This year, 1070 schools have scored 100 per cent while three schools got 0 result — two schools in Malkangiri district and one in Angul. As many as 8,119 students have secured A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade. As many as 76, 139 students passed in C grade (50-60%) while 1,16,262 students passed in D grade (40-50%).

Meanwhile, 8699 class 10 students have failed. These students can apply for rechecking between July 11 and July 25. They can also appear for supplementary exams.

Read |BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: How to check scorecard online

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: How to check through website
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘BSE Class 10 result 2022’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log in using the registration number and roll number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Around 5 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric exams this year, which were held offline from April 29 to May 7. To check Odisha HSC 10th result 2022, students will have to use board exam roll number and date of birth.

 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement