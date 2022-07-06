BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today, know how to check

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Students can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the class 10 or high school board exam result 2022 today. Students can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. In case, students do not have access to the internet, candidates can check their marks through SMS.

School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that the class 10 result will be available within an hour of the result declaration.

The high school examination was held from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode. The students will be examined in three ways through summative assessment and internal assessment. The method where students scored the highest marks will be counted.

This year, the exams were conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The question paper contained 50 multiple choice questions in the OMR sheet while the remaining had to be attempted in subjective mode.

The overall pass percentage for the last year is 97.89 per cent which is nearly 20 per cent high than the previous year’s 78.76 per cent. A total of 5,74,125 examinees registered for the exam and 5,62,010 were declared passed in 2021.