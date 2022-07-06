scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today, know how to check

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022, Odisha Board Class 10th Matric Results 2022 Live Updates: Students may check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. The high school examination was held from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode.

New Delhi
Updated: July 6, 2022 10:09:57 am
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the class 10 or high school board exam result 2022 today. Students can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. In case, students do not have access to the internet, candidates can check their marks through SMS.

School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that the class 10 result will be available within an hour of the result declaration.

Read |BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: When and where to check

The high school examination was held from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode. The students will be examined in three ways through summative assessment and internal assessment. The method where students scored the highest marks will be counted. 

This year, the exams were conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The question paper contained 50 multiple choice questions in the OMR sheet while the remaining had to be attempted in subjective mode.

The overall pass percentage for the last year is 97.89 per cent which is nearly 20 per cent high than the previous year’s 78.76 per cent. A total of  5,74,125 examinees registered for the exam and 5,62,010 were declared passed in 2021.

Live Blog

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result LIVE Updates | How and when to check result at the official websites - bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in

10:09 (IST)06 Jul 2022
BSE Odisha class 10 result to be released today

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the matric or class 10 board results today. The result will be declared by School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at 1 pm via press conference.

bse odisha 10th result ​2022, bse odisha.ac.in 10th result 2022, bse odisha result, bse odisha 10th result, odisha board 10th result 2022, odisha board 10th result, odisha matric result 2022, bse odisha matric result, bse odisha matric result 2022, bse odisha hsc result 2022, www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, www.orissaresults.nic.in, odisha result, bse odisha 10th result 2022 date, bse odisha 10th result 2022 date and time BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Know how to check marks. (Representative image)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A total of 5.85 lakh students had appeared for the HSC examinations at 3,303 centres. More than 35,000 teachers were supervising the examinations. The Board had also set up 38 special squads and 65 flying squads to check malpractices during the examination.

