BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Odisha board to declare Class 10 result today

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the class 10 result today. Students can check their results on the official website of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in. In case, students do not have access to the internet, candidates can check their marks through SMS.

Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. Candidates will be available to see their scores on their mobile phone.

The Odisha board results of the annual HSC, state open school certificate and Madhyama examination 2021 will be placed before the examination committee of the board on June 25 at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee. The result of all the above three examinations will be published from the head office at 4 pm.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 78.86 per cent, a significant improvement from the last year which was 72.35 per cent. Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was recorded at 70.78 per cent. In 2020,1279 students were awarded an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got an E grade.