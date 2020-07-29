BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check marking scheme, evaluation process

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 5.34 lakh students who had appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha HSC or class 10 exam will get their result on Wednesday, July 29. The result will be announced at 9 am through video conference. The students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in after 11:30 am. The result will also be available via SMS, a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

Though the examination was not affected by COVID-19 pandemic as it was concluded by March 2, the evaluation process was hampered on several occasions due to lockdown. The board usually announces the result in May, but this is the first time, the secondary exam result is going to be announced in July, while, the evaluation process of class 12 is yet to be completed.

The result of class 12 exam will be declared in August, dates of which will be announced later. The pending exams of plus two were earlier cancelled in the state.

Once released, the students can check the result by visiting the official websites. Click on the download result link. Enter the registration and roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.