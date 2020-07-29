scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check marking scheme, evaluation process

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020, Odisha Board Class 10th Matric Results 2020 at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in after 11:30 am. Around 5.34 lakh students had appeared in the exam this year

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2020 6:53:02 am
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Around 5.34 lakh students who had appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha HSC or class 10 exam will get their result on Wednesday, July 29. The result will be announced at 9 am through video conference. The students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in after 11:30 am. The result will also be available via SMS, a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

Though the examination was not affected by COVID-19 pandemic as it was concluded by March 2, the evaluation process was hampered on several occasions due to lockdown. The board usually announces the result in May, but this is the first time, the secondary exam result is going to be announced in July, while, the evaluation process of class 12 is yet to be completed.

The result of class 12 exam will be declared in August, dates of which will be announced later. The pending exams of plus two were earlier cancelled in the state.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi 

Once released, the students can check the result by visiting the official websites. Click on the download result link. Enter the registration and roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Odisha Board 10th Result to be available at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in, check updates

06:53 (IST)29 Jul 2020
How many students held for cheating

The BSE Odisha class 10 exams were marred by cheating. The State Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty confirmed that a total of 887 students were booked for using unfair means in the exams this year

06:42 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Check HSC result at indianexpress.com

Due to high influx, students might face difficulties in accessing their scorecards via the website. In that case, candidates can get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get their result updates on their mobile phones via SMS and email id

06:32 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Websites to check HSC result

The students who appeared in the state class 10 exams can check their results at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in

06:16 (IST)29 Jul 2020
When exam was conducted

The Odisha Board class 10 exam was conducted much before COVID-19 pandemic started. Around 5.34 lakh students appeared for the matriculation examinations this year, which was held between February 19 and March 2

06:08 (IST)29 Jul 2020
BSE Odisha 10th result today

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the class 10 results on July 29. The result will be announced at 9 am through video conference. The students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in from 11:30 am onwards. The results will be available via SMS also, type OR01<RollNo> and send it to 5676750

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: In the previous term, a total of 3,97,125 students had passed recording a pass percentage of 70.78 per cent, a decline of nearly 6 per cent as compared to 2018. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed.

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional result. The final and official mark sheets will be available from respective schools, once get opened after lockdown.

