Declared! BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: How to check via mobile?

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the results of class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21 at a press conference. The BSE Odisha results are available online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The result link, however, has been uploaded early. The link is currently active at orrisaresults.nic.in, however, many are facing traffic at bseodisha.nic.in. The pass percentage has dropped by 5.4 per cent. Last year 76.23 per cent students passed the exam and this year 70.78 per cent cleared the Odisha Board class 10 result 2019.

Addressing media persons, the School and Mass Education department secretary, Pradipta Mohapatra said that the pass percentage could have dipped because of strict security measures that the Board has adopted this year. In a move to prevent cheating, the Odisha board has installed CCTV cameras in schools, following CBSE exam pattern, Odisha board had also put different sets of question papers for matric exam. From last year, it was made mandatory that students will not appear from exam from their native schools and an exam centre will be allotted to them.

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to check results online

Step 1: Log on to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to check results via SMS

Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for Odisha Class 10 was 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage this year was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.