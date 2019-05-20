BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release the results of class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 21. An official from the board said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow through a press conference at 9 am. The results will be available online bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in at 11 am.”

Students can check their results on the websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

The results will be available online bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in at 11 am. Apart from the official websites, students can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT<space>OR10<space>Roll number and send it to 56263. For class 12 results candidates need to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for Odisha Class 10 was 76.23 per cent. For open school candidates, the pass percentage this year was 41.93. A total of 36 schools had registered zero results.

The pass percentage in 2018 declined from that in the previous years. In 2017, the overall pass percentage was 85.28% and in 2016, the pass percentage was 88%.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Baleswar, which recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students scored grade A1, 15,689 had scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.