BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the HSC or class 10 result today at around 4 pm. Students may check their results on the official websites of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or at bse.odisha.ac.in after 6 pm. They are also advised to keep a check on the official websites regularly to stay updated regarding the result notifications.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha cancelled the board examination of class 10 for the academic year 2020-2021 on April 21. The decision was taken in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before cancelling the exams, the board earlier put on hold the board examinations and did not clarify whether the examination will be held in the coming days or not.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

Students can go to the official websites of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or at bse.odisha.ac.in after 6 pm on June 25. Click on the result tab for class 10 2021. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in. Click on submit and the results will appear on the screen. After checking the result, download it and take a printout for further reference. Students are advised to keep their details to themselves in order to log in quickly.

In case students are not able to check the result on the website due to disturbed or no internet connectivity, the result can be checked on a mobile phone. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to you on your mobile number.

The evaluation criteria by BSE for the students of class 10 was announced on May 8. According to the released criteria, the School Regular (SR) and Quasi Regular (QR) students will be marked on the basis of their performances in half-yearly and annual examinations of Class 9 and second, third, and fourth practice tests of Class 10, mentioned in the notification released by the board. The Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class 10.

As per the notification, 40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class 9 examinations in each subject, while 60 per cent will be given to Class 10 performance. Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10 will be given a weightage of 30 per cent each.

In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of the Class 10 examination, BSE Odisha has decided to award 100 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the Class 9 examination (both half-yearly and annual) and subject-wise highest marks will be taken into consideration. If a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70 per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured in Class 9 examinations (half-yearly and annual).

For the Correspondence Course Regular (CR) students, it is decided that they will have to appear in the offline test as there is no alternative method to evaluate them. The regular students of the State Open School Certificate Examination will also have to appear for an offline test in the coming days while the result of ex-regular students will be decided based on past performances.

Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage recorded in 2019 stood at 70.78 per cent, lower than the last year’s pass percentage.