BSE Odisha 10th HSC result 2020 date and time updates

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: A total of 5.34 lakh students who had appeared in the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha class 10 exam this year will get their result next week. Board secretary Ramashis Hazra told indianexpress.com, “The board will announce the result declaration date for annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday, July 27. The result will be announced by month-end.” Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Though the board secondary exam was not affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the result declaration was delayed as the evaluation process got stuck due to the lockdown. The board completed the evaluation process in June.

The students if faced trouble in accessing their result can register themselves at indianexpress.com to get their results. The candidates need to register with their roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id.

To get results, the candidates need to click on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the ‘download result link’. Enter roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the result for intermediate, class 12 exam will be released in August, as per the official. The board cancelled the pending papers which were scheduled from March 23 to 28.

The board has announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining examinations which consists of major papers — economics, statistics, geography and biology. As per the scheme, the students who have appeared in more than three papers, the average of the marks in theory obtained in best three exams will be awarded for the subjects for which exams could not be held. Students who appeared in only three papers, the average of marks in the two best performing papers will be calculated.

In the HSC result last year, the overall pass percentage recorded at 70.78 per cent, with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students have cleared the exam. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed.

