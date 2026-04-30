BSE AP SSC 10th Class Results 2026: When and where to check?

Along with the official website the reesults are also published at education.indianexpress.com

BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the result for the AP class 10 examination today at 11 am. Students can check their results for the examination at results.bse.ap.gov.in once it is published. The class 10 examination was held between March 16 and April 1, 2026. Students can also check their results via the ‘MantraMitra’ WhatsApp service or the ‘Leap ‘ mobile application.

AP SSC 10th Results 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

To check the result for AP class 10th, students have to go to the official link of BSEAP and then click on results on the homepage. After that, click on SSC Public Service Examination Result 2026, and enter the details as required. Click on submit, and the result will be available on screen. Download and save it for future reference. Along with the official website, the AP SSC results will also be available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.