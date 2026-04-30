BSE AP SSC 10th Class Results 2026: When and where to check?

BSEAP SSC 10th Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the result for the AP class 10 examination today at 11 am. Students can check their results for the examination at results.bse.ap.gov.in once it is published. The class 10 examination was held between March 16 and April 1, 2026. Students can also check their results via the ‘MantraMitra’ WhatsApp service or the ‘Leap ‘ mobile application.
AP SSC 10th Results 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
To check the result for AP class 10th, students have to go to the official link of BSEAP and then click on results on the homepage. After that, click on SSC Public Service Examination Result 2026, and enter the details as required. Click on submit, and the result will be available on screen. Download and save it for future reference. Along with the official website, the AP SSC results will also be available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.
Students can check their results on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.gov.in, and digilocker.gov.in. The AP results for the SSC class 10 will be announced via a press conference by Minister Lokesh Nara. Apart from the official website of the board, the result will also be available at Digilocker and the IE Education Portal
Last year, the board declared the results for the Class 10 exam on April 23, 2025. The exam was conducted between March 17 and March 31. The overall pass percentage was 81. 14 per cent. A total of 6,14,459 students sat for the examination, while out of them, 4,98,585 students have passed the examination.
In 2024, the BSEAP class 10 SSC exam results were announced on April 22. The total pass percentage for that year was 89.64 per cent.
In 2023, and 2022 the results were declared on May 6 and June 6, respectively. The overall pass percentage for both years was 72.26 per cent and 64.02 per cent, respectively.