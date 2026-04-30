Bse.ap.gov.in, AP 10th SSC Results 2026: How to download marks memo at results.bse.ap.gov.in?

Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will announce the Class 10 results 2026 today at 11 am. The Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 exams began on March 16 and ended on April 1. Candidates will be able to check their AP SSC Class 1oth results online on the official portal of the BSE Andhra Pradesh at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. For the direct link, click here at education.indianexpress.com.

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Students will require their credentials to download the results. Students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 2026 Results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

Official vs unofficial websites to download marks memo

This year, over 6 lakh students registered for their SSC exam from Andhra Pradesh.

AP Class 10 Result 2026: How to download the BSEAP result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps to avoid unnecessary clicks.

1. Visit any of these official websites of BSEAP- bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.ap.gov.in or IE Education

2. Click on the result tab that is available on the home page.

3. Click the SSC Public Examination Result 2026 button.

4. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and captcha.

5. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet.

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6. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

The passing criteria for the Andhra Pradesh class 10 board result is a minimum of 35% in each subject and in the aggregate of all subjects. For the subjects in which there are practical and theory paper, students must clear the theory and practical papers separately.

Check on WhatsApp

Apart from official websites, students will be able to access their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending “Hi” to 9552300009.

AP Class 10 Result 2026: Details to check on BSE Andhra Pradesh Results

Students are advised to check these details thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in a higher secondary school.

–Name of the student

–Registration number

–Subject-wise Marks

–Total Marks

–Grade or Division

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Students are advised to retain a hard copy of their results for future reference. The AP Class 10 SSC results will also be available for download via the DigiLocker platform once they are published.

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 23. Last year, the exams were held between March 17 and March 21. Last year, the overall pass percentage was of 81.14%. Last year, Nehanjali topped the Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam by scoring a perfect 600.