BSE AP Class 10th SSC Results 2026 [Link]: List of Websites to check marks memo

Andhra Pradesh AP 10th SSC Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will be announcing the results for class 10 or the Secondary School Certificate exam on their official website today at 11 am, Minister Nara Lokesh announced. Once published, students can check the result from the official website of the board- bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC public exam results will also be available at other platforms such as Digilocker and the LEAP mobile application. AP SSC results will be available at education.indianexpress.com.

AP SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Result link active at 11 am at education.indianexpress.com. (AI generated image) Result link active at 11 am at education.indianexpress.com. (AI generated image)

Homepage of the BSEAP website (screengrab from the official website). To access the result, visit the board’s official website and click on the “Results” section. Then select “SSC Public Service Examination Results 2026” and enter the required details. Click on “Submit,” and your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.