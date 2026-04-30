BSE AP Class 10th SSC Results 2026 [Link]: List of Websites to check marks memo

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Andhra Pradesh AP 10th SSC Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will be announcing the results for class 10 or the Secondary School Certificate exam on their official website today at 11 am, Minister Nara Lokesh announced. Once published, students can check the result from the official website of the board- bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC public exam results will also be available at other platforms such as Digilocker and the LEAP mobile application. AP SSC results will be available at education.indianexpress.com.
AP SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here
Homepage of the BSEAP website (screengrab from the official website). To access the result, visit the board’s official website and click on the “Results” section. Then select “SSC Public Service Examination Results 2026” and enter the required details. Click on “Submit,” and your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
Official vs unofficial websites to download marks memo
To download the result via Digilocker, log in to the app or website of Digilocker. Then go to search for documents and search for BSEAP results. After that, select class 10 results and enter the details as required. The result will appear. Save it under the section of issued documents in Digilocker.
Students can check the results from the LEAP mobile app also. For that, students have to download the application on their phone, and then choose the student login option, and then enter their credentials. After that, go to the section of results and view it.
Those who are unhappy with their AP SSC results can ask for a recount or re-verification once the process starts. Those who could not pass in one or more subjects, they can sit for the supplementary exam. This helps the students to save an academic year.