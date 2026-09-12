BRICS leaders back AI in education, push for global university ranking system

Leaders of BRICS countries on Saturday endorsed sharing of best practices in education in the human-centred use of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and discussed further exploration for the development of the BRICS University Global Ranking and Evaluation System.

The leaders extended their support to continuing cooperation through existing BRICS education mechanisms, including the BRICS Network University.

In a declaration, the leaders noted with appreciation India’s initiative in circulating the BRICS Guiding Principles on strengthening academic collaboration on traditional and indigenous knowledge systems, and encouraged the BRICS Network University to consider the possible inclusion of traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group (ITG).