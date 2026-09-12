BRICS leaders back AI in education, push for global university ranking system

BRICS leaders supported India's initiative to add traditional and indigenous knowledge systems as a new collaborative thematic group within their university network.

By: PTI
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 12, 2026 07:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders during the 18th BRICS SummitPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders during the 18th BRICS Summit (PTI)
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Leaders of BRICS countries on Saturday endorsed sharing of best practices in education in the human-centred use of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and discussed further exploration for the development of the BRICS University Global Ranking and Evaluation System.

The leaders extended their support to continuing cooperation through existing BRICS education mechanisms, including the BRICS Network University.

In a declaration, the leaders noted with appreciation India’s initiative in circulating the BRICS Guiding Principles on strengthening academic collaboration on traditional and indigenous knowledge systems, and encouraged the BRICS Network University to consider the possible inclusion of traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group (ITG).

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“We welcome the outcomes of the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bhubaneswar and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening cooperation in education as a key driver of sustainable development, inclusive growth and people-to-people exchanges,” the declaration said.

“We further support continued cooperation through existing BRICS education mechanisms, including the BRICS Network University, and note with appreciation India’s initiative in circulating the BRICS Guiding Principles on strengthening academic collaboration on traditional and indigenous knowledge systems, and encourage the BRICS Network University to consider the possible inclusion of traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group (ITG), in accordance with established governance procedures consistent with the national laws and policies of BRICS countries,” it added.

The leaders encouraged the sharing of best practices, cooperation in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), mutual recognition of qualifications, academic and professional mobility, digital literacy, safe, ethical, human-centred use of emerging technologies — including artificial intelligence — in education and stronger institutional partnerships.

“We encourage continued organising of BRICS Rectors’ Forum and holding discussions of BRICS Education Olympiad and further exploration for the development of the BRICS University Global Ranking and Evaluation System.

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“We highly recognise the important role played by the BRICS TVET Cooperation Alliance (BRICS-TCA) in building a multilateral platform for project cooperation, promoting information exchange and resource sharing, and advancing the joint development of TVET among member states. We look forward to the BRICS-TCA Biennial Progress Report and the BRICS-TCA Compendium of Sustainable Skill Initiatives,” it added.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening skill development systems, digital literacy and enhancing workforce preparedness across BRICS countries, while promoting the alignment of training programmes with evolving market demands and sustainable development priorities through promoting linkage of TVET institutions with industries.

“We also encourage collaborative efforts to improve institutional governance, enhance quality and accessibility in education, and promote exchange and scholarship programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), TVET-industry linkage to foster innovation and expand job opportunities, and innovation and knowledge exchange to equip learners and institutions to address future opportunities and challenges,” it said.

 

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