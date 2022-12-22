Breaking Kota’s ‘factory settings’: Yoga, Zumba classes, mental wellness back in focus

The coaching behemoth also organises counselling sessions for parents to sensitise them about how to keep in touch with their child, but not create any pressure on them.

“It is a very thin line,” Sharma said. “If parents do not keep in touch with their wards, it’s obvious they will not notice any change in their behaviour and will not know when their child needs help. On the other hand, if parents keep in constant touch, they often add to the burden and stress of students by reminding them of their struggles in sending the child to Kota or adding the burden of their expectations.” Typically, the day begins as early as 5.30 am for the students with their first class at 7 am. Coaching institutes have put in place a mechanism to let parents know if their child has attended the class.