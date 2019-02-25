Breakfast scheme for school students launched in Chennai

Hailing Tamil Nadu as a torchbearer of welfare initiatives, state Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday inaugurated a breakfast scheme for school students here.

Advertising

The “Kaalai Unavu Thittam” (breakfast scheme) is jointly implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

“Tamil Nadu has always been in the forefront of social welfare initiatives. It is therefore no wonder that this programme to provide breakfast to school children is being commenced in Tamil Nadu…,” Purohit said.

Expressing hope that the scheme would acquire nation-wide stature, he said: “…I have no doubt that the school children will eagerly look forward to come to school every morning for hot, delicious and nutritious breakfast cooked in the Akshaya Patra kitchens.”

Advertising

He urged volunteers, the government and other stakeholders to strengthen the movement to fulfill the vision ‘Poshit Bharat Shikshit Bharat'(Nourished India, Educated India).