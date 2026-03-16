BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2026 prelims result out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in; 35,857 shortlisted for Mains

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Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has announced the results of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) preliminary examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Daroga recruitment test can now check the merit list on the commission’s official website — bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The result has been released in PDF format that includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. According to BPSSC, a total of 10,36,702 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 7,26,231 candidates appeared. The exam was conducted in two shifts on January 18 and January 21 at multiple centres across Bihar.
Step 1: Visit the official website — bpssc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the Latest Notices / Results section on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link for Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination Result 2026
Step 4: Download the result PDF file
Step 5: Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number in the list
Step 6: Save the document for future reference.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,799 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police in the Home Department (Police Branch), Government of Bihar. As per the commission’s recruitment rules, candidates have been shortlisted for the mains examination in a ratio of 20 times the number of vacancies in each reservation category. As per the notice, 35,857 candidates have been deemed ‘qualified’ for the next stage of the recruitment process.
The commission also said that 29,272 candidates were disqualified due to various procedural mistakes or violations during the examination. These included writing incorrect roll numbers on OMR sheets, mentioning the wrong question booklet number, not signing the answer sheet, and failing to write the required Hindi or English paragraph.
After excluding such candidates, the answer sheets of 6,96,959 candidates were evaluated to prepare the merit list.
Candidates who have cleared the prelims will now be eligible to appear for the Bihar Police SI main written competitive examination. After the mains stage, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and document verification before the final selection is made. The schedule for the mains examination and related details will be announced soon on the BPSSC website.