BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2026 prelims result out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in; 35,857 shortlisted for Mains

Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has announced the results of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) preliminary examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Daroga recruitment test can now check the merit list on the commission’s official website — bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The result has been released in PDF format that includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. According to BPSSC, a total of 10,36,702 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 7,26,231 candidates appeared. The exam was conducted in two shifts on January 18 and January 21 at multiple centres across Bihar.