BPSC TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: Apply for 32,388 school teacher posts from Sept 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 32,388 school teacher posts under the education department, government of Bihar. The recruitment will be conducted under the fourth phase of the school Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) through advertisement 15/2026. Eligible Indian candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The online application process will begin on September 25, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until October 26, while the last date for payment of the application fee is October 25, 2026.

BPSC TRE 4 recruitment 2026: Important dates

Event Date Application, fee payment begins September 25, 2026 Last date for fee payment October 25, 2026 Last date to submit application October 26, 2026

The Commission has advised candidates to read the detailed advertisement, prospectus and instructions available on its official website before starting the application process. Candidates will have to follow the eligibility requirements and other conditions specified in the detailed advertisement while submitting their forms.