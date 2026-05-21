BPSC TRE Notification: Here’s what has happened so far

Bihar Police on Wednesday detained several aspirants protesting against the state government’s alleged delay in the notification of the fourth phase of the Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE).
Officials said that the protesters were detained while preparing to take out a march from Ashok Rajpath to the Dak Bunglow crossing.
They were protesting against the “delay” in the release of the BPSC TRE notification for the Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 by the Bihar Public Service Commission, an official said.
“The Protestors were detained between Patna College and Bihta before they could gather for the protest march. We have made it very clear that such a gathering can only be allowed at Gardani Bagh, a dedicated place for holding dharna,” Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI.
“Security personnel have already been deployed at all sensitive locations in Patna to check any untoward incidents and also to prevent such gatherings,” he added.
Police on May 9 booked around 5,000 teacher recruitment examination-4 aspirants and arrested four, including student leader Dilip Kumar, following clashes during a protest in Patna.
Officials alleged that protesters disrupted traffic, breached barricades, disturbed public order and misbehaved with personnel deployed on duty on May 8 in the state capital.
In the first and second phases of the TRE, 1.70 lakh and 70,000 appointments were made, while in TRE-3, more than 87,774 vacancies could be filled.
According to officials of the education department, TRE-4 is expected to provide opportunities to over 1.20 lakh teacher aspirants, and the notification in this regard is expected soon.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the examinations for appointment of primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary teachers in schools.