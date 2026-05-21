BPSC TRE Notification: Here’s what has happened so far

Officials alleged that protesters disrupted traffic, breached barricades, disturbed public order and misbehaved with personnel deployed on duty (Image: bpsc.bihar.gov.in)

Bihar Police on Wednesday detained several aspirants protesting against the state government’s alleged delay in the notification of the fourth phase of the Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE).

Officials said that the protesters were detained while preparing to take out a march from Ashok Rajpath to the Dak Bunglow crossing.

They were protesting against the “delay” in the release of the BPSC TRE notification for the Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 by the Bihar Public Service Commission, an official said.

“The Protestors were detained between Patna College and Bihta before they could gather for the protest march. We have made it very clear that such a gathering can only be allowed at Gardani Bagh, a dedicated place for holding dharna,” Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI.