BPSC TRE 4.0: Application for 32,388 Bihar teacher posts postponed

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the start of the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, through which 32,388 teacher posts are to be filled in government schools across the state.
The application window was scheduled to open on September 1. However, the commission has now deferred the process due to “administrative reasons.” A revised schedule for registration and submission of applications will be announced shortly.
The recruitment drive, notified under Advertisement No. 14/2026, covers teaching posts for Classes 1 to 12. The vacancies include primary teachers for Classes 1 to 5, middle school teachers for Classes 6 to 8, secondary teachers for Classes 9 to 10 and senior secondary teachers for Classes 11 to 12.
Read | Bihar government blinks on single-stage teachers’ exam, protesters to call off stir
Of the 32,388 posts, 3,847 are for primary teachers, 8,563 for middle school teachers, 3,877 for secondary teachers and 16,101 for senior secondary teachers.
The postponement comes amid protests by teacher aspirants over several aspects of the recruitment process, including the examination pattern and negative marking. The Bihar government recently agreed to conduct TRE 4.0 in a single phase following discussions with protesting candidates.
The government has also increased the number of vacancies for music teachers by 111, taking the overall number of TRE 4.0 posts to 33,385, according to reports. The revised vacancy details are expected to be sent to the BPSC for incorporation into the recruitment process.
Candidates are advised to wait for the commission’s revised notification before submitting their applications. The earlier September 1 start date should no longer be treated as the application opening date.