BPSC TRE 4.0: Application for 32,388 Bihar teacher posts postponed

The postponement comes amid protests by teacher aspirants over several aspects of the recruitment process, including the examination pattern and negative marking.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 06:16 PM IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on July 26, 2026. According to a notice issued by the Commission, the examination will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm across various districts of the state. Read | Why are fewer candidates appearing for the UPSC CSE Prelims? The notice, issued by the Controller of Examinations, BPSC, Patna, was shared by the Commission on its official social media handles. Further details regarding the examination, including admit cards and centre-wise information, are expected to be released by the Commission on its official website in due course. एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का आयोजन निर्धारित तिथि, दिनांक 26.07.2026 को राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में 12:00 बजे मध्याह्न से 02:00 बजे अपराह्न तक किया जाएगा।#BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #ExamUpdate #BPSC72nd #BPSCCCE #BPSC72ndPRE #BPSC72ndExam pic.twitter.com/ibWMIr8bJ6 — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) July 10, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Meanwhile, BPSC on June 19, announced the results of its 70th Combined Competitive Examination, selecting a record 2,027 candidates — the highest number in any of its state services examinations since Independence. Shraddha Pandey topped the merit list from Uttar Pradesh. Pandey was among four women in the top 10, along with sixth-ranked Rashmi Kiran, ninth-ranked Upashana Sharma and 10th-ranked Priya. Shashank Pandey and Aksh Vijoy secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Women accounted for 45 of the top 100 ranks. BPSC secretary Satya Prakash Sharma told The Indian Express: “The selection of 2,027 candidates out of 5,449 interviewed in the 70th BPSC stands out clearly in comparison with 475 out of 1,250 candidates interviewed and selected in the 69th BPSC and 324 out of 817 (interviewed) candidates selected in the 68th BPSC.” Of the 2,027 vacancies notified, 2,009 were under 27 state government departments, 12 were for Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) under the Social Welfare Department, and six were for Financial Administrative Officers. A total of 4.83 lakh candidates applied online. The preliminary examination was held on December 13, 2024, at 911 centres across 37 districts. Following reports of irregularities at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna, the test at that centre was cancelled and re-conducted on January 4, 2025, at 22 centres in the city. Altogether, 3,28,990 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination.Further details regarding the examination, including admit cards and centre-wise information, are expected to be released by the Commission on its official website in due course. (Image by Santosh Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the start of the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, through which 32,388 teacher posts are to be filled in government schools across the state.

The application window was scheduled to open on September 1. However, the commission has now deferred the process due to “administrative reasons.” A revised schedule for registration and submission of applications will be announced shortly.

The recruitment drive, notified under Advertisement No. 14/2026, covers teaching posts for Classes 1 to 12. The vacancies include primary teachers for Classes 1 to 5, middle school teachers for Classes 6 to 8, secondary teachers for Classes 9 to 10 and senior secondary teachers for Classes 11 to 12.

Story continues below this ad

Read | Bihar government blinks on single-stage teachers’ exam, protesters to call off stir

Of the 32,388 posts, 3,847 are for primary teachers, 8,563 for middle school teachers, 3,877 for secondary teachers and 16,101 for senior secondary teachers.

The postponement comes amid protests by teacher aspirants over several aspects of the recruitment process, including the examination pattern and negative marking. The Bihar government recently agreed to conduct TRE 4.0 in a single phase following discussions with protesting candidates.

The government has also increased the number of vacancies for music teachers by 111, taking the overall number of TRE 4.0 posts to 33,385, according to reports. The revised vacancy details are expected to be sent to the BPSC for incorporation into the recruitment process.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates are advised to wait for the commission’s revised notification before submitting their applications. The earlier September 1 start date should no longer be treated as the application opening date.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments