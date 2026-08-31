BPSC TRE 4.0: Application for 32,388 Bihar teacher posts postponed

Further details regarding the examination, including admit cards and centre-wise information, are expected to be released by the Commission on its official website in due course. (Image by Santosh Singh)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the start of the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, through which 32,388 teacher posts are to be filled in government schools across the state.

The application window was scheduled to open on September 1. However, the commission has now deferred the process due to “administrative reasons.” A revised schedule for registration and submission of applications will be announced shortly.

The recruitment drive, notified under Advertisement No. 14/2026, covers teaching posts for Classes 1 to 12. The vacancies include primary teachers for Classes 1 to 5, middle school teachers for Classes 6 to 8, secondary teachers for Classes 9 to 10 and senior secondary teachers for Classes 11 to 12.