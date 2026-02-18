BPSC revises exam calendar for 2026

Urvashi Dholakia returns to The 50, slams fellow TV actors: ‘Komolika returns stronger’

Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, made a comeback on TV with The 50 but was evicted last week. However, she re-entered as a wild-card contestant and expressed disappointment over her friends not supporting her. She also challenged them to do what she is doing at 47. Other wild-card contestant Aarushi Chawla also entered the show.