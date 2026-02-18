BPSC revises exam calendar for 2026

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued its revised examination calendar for 2026, announcing schedules for several key recruitment processes. The update was shared through the commission’s official account on X. According to the notification, the calendar outlines examination and result timelines for the 70th and 71st Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE), Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE […]

By: Education Desk
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:37 PM IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued its revised examination calendar for 2026, announcing schedules for several key recruitment processes. The update was shared through the commission’s official account on X. According to the notification, the calendar outlines examination and result timelines for the 70th and 71st Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE), Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), along with multiple technical and departmental posts.

 

 

Live Blog
PHOTOS
