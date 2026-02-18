BPSC revises exam calendar for 2026

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued its revised examination calendar for 2026, announcing schedules for several key recruitment processes. The update was shared through the commission’s official account on X. According to the notification, the calendar outlines examination and result timelines for the 70th and 71st Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE), Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), along with multiple technical and departmental posts.
Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, made a comeback on TV with The 50 but was evicted last week. However, she re-entered as a wild-card contestant and expressed disappointment over her friends not supporting her. She also challenged them to do what she is doing at 47. Other wild-card contestant Aarushi Chawla also entered the show.