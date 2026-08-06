BPSC issues clarification on a fake notice circulating on the internet

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on Thursday, alerted the candidates regarding the fake BPSC exam social media circular. The commission has informed on ‘X’ that the notice going around the internet in the name of the Bihar Public Service Commission is “misleading and has not been issued by the commission itself.”
The fake notice contains incorrect information regarding the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) competitive examination and other examinations proposed by the BPSC for the year 2026. The commission has urged candidates to beware of such notices claiming any exam details and to rely only on the authorised information uploaded on the official website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in and social media handles.
The 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026, scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 2026, was deferred by the commission due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. The commission announced the postponement of the exam through an official notice issued by the Examination Controller of BPSC on July 18.
Aspirants waiting for the revised exam dates flooded the comment section of the recent post, questioning the delay in the conduct of various BPSC exams and notifications. The commission is yet to confirm the new exam date for the 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026.
आवश्यक सूचना
सोशल मीडिया पर बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग के नाम से प्रसारित एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारम्भिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा एवं वर्ष 2026 में प्रस्तावित परीक्षाओं से संबंधित तथाकथित "आवश्यक सूचना" पूर्णतः फर्जी, भ्रामक एवं असत्य है।
अभ्यर्थियों से अनुरोध है कि केवल आयोग की… pic.twitter.com/U1tROtKxZu
— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 6, 2026
The 72nd CCE prelims notification 2026 was released on May 6 on the official website, announcing 1,230 vacancies available for the recruitment drive. The online application process was carried out online from May 7, 2026, and concluded on May 31. The entire exam process will be carried out in three main stages, starting with a preliminary examination followed by a descriptive main examination, and then a final personality test or interview.
Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website for early updates and refrain from trusting any news available on the internet or browsers uploaded by fake handles.