BPSC issues clarification on a fake notice circulating on the internet

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on Thursday, alerted the candidates regarding the fake BPSC exam social media circular. The commission has informed on ‘X’ that the notice going around the internet in the name of the Bihar Public Service Commission is “misleading and has not been issued by the commission itself.”

The fake notice contains incorrect information regarding the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) competitive examination and other examinations proposed by the BPSC for the year 2026. The commission has urged candidates to beware of such notices claiming any exam details and to rely only on the authorised information uploaded on the official website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in and social media handles.