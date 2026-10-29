BPSC extends TRE 4.0 application deadline to November 3; check how to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the upcoming School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 to November 3. Candidates who have not submitted their forms yet can now complete their online applications by the revised deadline.
According to the latest announcement, the last date for fee payment has now been set as November 2. The applications were earlier scheduled to be closed on October 26.
The commission is yet to announce the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 exam date. BPSC conducts this examination to fill teaching vacancies across the state. As per the advertisement no. 15/2026, the recruitment drive aims to fill 33,320 vacant posts.
विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0), विज्ञापन संख्या-15/2026 के अंतर्गत 33,320 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि विस्तारित की गई है।
शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम तिथि: 02 नवंबर 2026
ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि: 03 नवंबर 2026
अभ्यर्थी निर्धारित समय-सीमा के भीतर आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी करें। विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr पर जाएँ।
#BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #TRE4 #TRE #TeacherRecruitment #BiharTeacher
— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 29, 2026
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: How to apply?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications online:
Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, tap on the online application section to access the application portal.
Step 3: In the login section, enter your credentials such as username and password.
Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ to access the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 application form link.
Step 5: Entering all necessary details in the form and submit it after uploading all the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fees through the suggested transaction method.
Applicants are required carefully review all their details before submitting the form and ensure that the application fee is paid within the prescribed time.
For more updates about the examination schedule, candidates need to rely on the commission’s official website mentioned above. Candidates can also check the eligibility criteria and other recruitment details in the official notification available online before submitting their applications.