BPSC extends TRE 4.0 application deadline to November 3; check how to apply

The commission is yet to announce the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 exam date. BPSC conducts this examination to fill teaching vacancies across the state. As per the advertisement no. 15/2026, the recruitment drive aims to fill 33,320 vacant posts. 

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 29, 2026 12:46 PM IST
BPSC TRE 4.0 application deadline extendedCandidates can visit the official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in to fill the application form (Photo: Screengrab via official website)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the upcoming School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 to November 3. Candidates who have not submitted their forms yet can now complete their online applications by the revised deadline.

According to the latest announcement, the last date for fee payment has now been set as November 2. The applications were earlier scheduled to be closed on October 26.

The commission is yet to announce the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 exam date. BPSC conducts this examination to fill teaching vacancies across the state. As per the advertisement no. 15/2026, the recruitment drive aims to fill 33,320 vacant posts.

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications online:

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, tap on the online application section to access the application portal.

Step 3: In the login section, enter your credentials such as username and password.

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ to access the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 application form link.

Story continues below this ad

Step 5: Entering all necessary details in the form and submit it after uploading all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fees through the suggested transaction method.

Applicants are required carefully review all their details before submitting the form and ensure that the application fee is paid within the prescribed time.

For more updates about the examination schedule, candidates need to rely on the commission’s official website mentioned above. Candidates can also check the eligibility criteria and other recruitment details in the official notification available online before submitting their applications.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments