BPSC extends TRE 4.0 application deadline to November 3; check how to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the upcoming School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) 2026 to November 3. Candidates who have not submitted their forms yet can now complete their online applications by the revised deadline.

According to the latest announcement, the last date for fee payment has now been set as November 2. The applications were earlier scheduled to be closed on October 26.

The commission is yet to announce the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 exam date. BPSC conducts this examination to fill teaching vacancies across the state. As per the advertisement no. 15/2026, the recruitment drive aims to fill 33,320 vacant posts.